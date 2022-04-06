SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Shut down on Ashley Phosphate Road

The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:56 p.m.
The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:56 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Ashley Phosphate Road at Cross County Road is shut down in both directions because of an incident.

Police say to plan accordingly.

The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:56 p.m.

