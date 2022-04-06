SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts, colleges and...
THE LIST: Weather-related cancellations, schedule changes
Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Dira’Moniea Pinckney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Falkirk Drive in West Ashley.
Police searching for missing 20-year-old man

Latest News

The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men....
Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals
Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
The watch includes these Lowcountry counties Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and...
Tornado warning for Berkeley Co. expires, watches continue throughout the Lowcountry
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injuries 1, police looking for suspect
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east