Live 5 recognized nationally for investigative reporting

WCSC is one of four broadcasters recognized nationally for their work in 2021.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News has won an award from the Investigative Reporters and Editors for coverage of “The Death of Jamal Sutherland.”

Our investigative team produced dozens of original reports on Jamal Sutherland, a man with mental illness who was tased, pepper-sprayed, and subsequently died while in the custody of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in Jan. 2021.

Judges with the Investigative Reporters and Editors Awards, an annual contest that recognizes the nation’s best investigating reporting, had this to say about the reports.

The story of Jamal Sutherland was compelling and emotional. The level of detail that Live 5 took to tell this story was incredible talk about punching above your weight! Dogged reporting at its best – the importance of this story was demonstrated in the number of resources and amount of time the team dedicated to the project.

Follow-up reports by Live 5 revealed new information about the employment history of the deputies involved, questions about who was in command of the jail on the night of the fatal incident and taser training.

After multiple Freedom of Information Act requests to local and state agencies, Charleston County released bodycam footage that revealed Sutherland’s final moments.

In October, Live 5 News also discovered the existence of an undercover operation known as “Project Seahawk,” which monitored the social media accounts of black activists and lawmakers during protests following the release of the Sutherland video.

“Live 5 News demonstrates a daily dedication to investigative journalism,” WCSC Vice President and General Manager Dan Cates said. “We are honored to be recognized for a body of work that represents true teamwork and months of relentless reporting by our investigative team.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

