Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking for talent to build and sustain their F-16 fighter jets.

This job opportunity allows the community to make a direct impact on the armed forces.

Lockheed Martin says they pride themselves on being the employer of choice. They’re offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus and a $5,000 relocation fee for new hires.

The Lockheed Martin hiring event is at ECPI university from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will conduct interviews and make same day hiring for various positions to support the F-16 fighter jet Productions at their Greenville site.

Madison Callahan with Lockheed Martin says at the Greenville site they are making history producing the world’s most advanced fourth generation fighter jets.

“You have the opportunity with everything that you’re going to be doing to make sure that you’re producing the most quality, safest product at the end of the day for that pilot who’s going to be flying,” Callahan said.

Over the past three decades, the company has delivered over 3,000 aircraft and contributed an annual economic impact of $100 million to the surrounding area.

Lockheed Martin is looking for structure mechanics, airframe and powerplant mechanics and avionics technicians.

Qualifications vary for different positions. Some require no aircraft specific experience and others up to one year of experience. Callahan says they will be providing extensive training as necessary.

Lockheed Martin is taking the opportunity to integrate new technology and tools into their work, and they are looking for the best team to be the leading edge of some of the new technologies.

Attendees are asked to bring copies of their resumes and to dress in business casual. The hiring event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ECPI University, 3800 Paramount Dr, North Charleston.

