McMaster weighs in on ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine invasion

During an appearance at a Mount Pleasant ribbon cutting, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shared his support for the Ukrainian people abroad while criticizing the Biden Administration.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shared his support for the Ukrainian people abroad while criticizing the Biden Administration.

McMaster visited Mount Pleasant Tuesday for the ribbon cutting for the newly-restored Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary.

Speaking to reporters, he called out Russia for committing “war crimes” and said their invasion of Ukraine was “a very unfortunate situation.” He also slammed the White House for its “weakness.”

“I think everyone agrees that these are war crimes being committed,” the governor said. “It’s atrocious to watch. Unfortunately, I think the weakness of the current administration is what encouraged this to happen. They didn’t want it to happen, but it’s happening. It’s a horrible situation.”

McMaster said South Carolina will “of course” do anything it can to help the situation in Ukraine.

