Mount Pleasant declared pinwheel city

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor is declaring the town a Pinwheel City for the month.

The pinwheel has come to serve as the national symbol of child abuse prevention.

Officials with the town, including Mayor Will Haynie, teamed up with the Children’s Trust of SC and Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in support of their efforts to raise awareness across the state.

“I believe that children can and do heal and together we can make a difference in their lives, and in their futures,” Haynie said. “I will be proactive. I will learn about child abuse. I will speak up. I will reach out for help. I acknowledge that child abuse can happen regardless of race, religion and socio-economic status.”

During the month of April, marking child abuse prevention month, the groups will be planting “pinwheel gardens” across the Lowcountry

