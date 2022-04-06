SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant man sentenced to 10 years for possession of child pornography

A Mount Pleasant man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Chad Horst Kramolowski, 35, was arrested in March 2019 after Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a search warrant found at least 20 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

Investigators say they received the tip from Facebook, Inc. in May 2018 after the company discovered evidence of alleged criminal activity on their servers.

Kramolowski was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision by United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel.

Investigators say Kramolowski had been previously convicted and sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in 2008 for possession of child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

