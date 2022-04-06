SC Lottery
N. Charleston man sentenced for drug and gun offenses

A 37-year-old North Charleston man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after pleading...
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 37-year-old North Charleston man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

Alouis Levorge Taylor was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to possessing cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they approached a parked car running without lights on March 1, 2018 in the Bridgeview apartment complex and found Taylor sitting alone in the car and could smell marijuana and see a bag of white powder in plain view.

Authorities say Taylor tried to drive away almost striking an officer and hitting a parked car before driving erratically through the parking lot and fleeing on foot.

Officers say they were able to locate Taylor’s abandoned car and found a bag of cocaine and a loaded gun near the door. They also found five pounds of marijuana abandoned nearby and discovered a hidden compartment in the car.

Taylor was sentenced to six years of court-ordered supervision following the 13-year sentence by United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and Charleston Police Department investigated.

