Navarro advances, Stephens upset on Tuesday at Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Emma Navarro is moving on to the 2nd round after pulling off an upset of Madison Bringle on Tuesday afternoon.

Navarro advanced after Bringle retired with an injury in the 3rd set, 7-6, 6-2, 3-0.

“It was a tough first set.” Navarro said after the match. “I wasn’t able to close it out after being up 5-4. Had a few chances, missed shots. I would have liked to have made, but I was happy with it. I was happy to stick in there. Yeah, beginning of the second set was tough. It was a battle. But I ended up being able to get through it and play some good tennis in the second set. First set, too. And then, yeah, it’s tough that she had to retire. It’s never easy or fun ending a match that way, and I’m wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Navarro has little time to rest and the road gets no easier either. She’s scheduled to be in action on Wednesday night in the 2nd round against 4th seed Ons Jabeur.

Nighttime action on Daniel Island was canceled because of the weather coming through the Lowcountry so players like Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula had their matches pushed back to Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, Sloane Stephens, the 13 seed and the 2016 champion in this tournament, was upset falling to Qinwen Zheng in 3 sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

10th seed and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic also needed 3 sets but she survived beating Xiyu Wang, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Action begins at 10am on Wednesday, top seed Aryna Sabalenka is also scheduled to play.

Results - Tuesday, Apr 5

R64 - A. Riske (USA) d. [WC] C. McNally (USA) 75 63

R64 - Y. Putintseva (KAZ) d. [Q] R. Anderson (USA) 62 76(9)

R64 - [LL] C. Vandeweghe (USA) d. A. Gasanova 63 46 63

R64 - L. Davis (USA) d. M. Bolkvadze (GEO) 62 63

R64 - [WC] E. Navarro (USA) d. M. Brengle (USA) 67(4) 62 30 RET

R64 - H. Baptiste (USA) d. E. Ruse (ROU) 63 60

R64 - M. Linette (POL) d. K. Volynets (USA) 46 63 76(4)

R64 - Q. Zheng (CHN) d. [13] S. Stephens (USA) 63 46 60

R64 - [10] B. Bencic (SUI) d. X. Wang (CHN) 46 76(5) 63

R16 - [1] C. Dolehide (USA) / S. Zhang (CHN) d. [SR] L. Kichenok (UKR) / An. Rodionova (AUS) 62 46 10-6

R16 - L. Hradecka (CZE) / S. Mirza (IND) d. [WC] F. Di Lorenzo (USA) / K. Volynets (USA) 75 76(5)

R16 - A. Bondar (HUN) / M. Frech (POL) d. [2] D. Krawczyk (USA) / D. Schuurs (NED) 64 36 10-7

Schedule - Wednesday, Apr 6

CREDIT ONE STADIUM starts at 10:00 AM

[9] M. Keys (USA) vs [Q] U. Eikeri (NOR)

NB 11:30 AM [SR] K. Zavatska (UKR) vs [3] Ka. Pliskova (CZE) - to finish 75 23

[WC] [1] A. Sabalenka vs A. Riske (USA)

A. Bondar (HUN) vs [2] P. Badosa (ESP)

NB 7:00 PM [4] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [WC] E. Navarro (USA)

[7] L. Fernandez (CAN) vs M. Linette (POL)

ALTHEA GIBSON COURT starts at 10:00 AM

[12] A. Cornet (FRA) vs H. Baptiste (USA)

NB 11:30 AM [Q] S. Chang (USA) vs [14] A. Tomljanovic (AUS) - to finish 57 44

J. Paolini (ITA) vs [6] J. Pegula (USA)

[WC] L. Fruhvirtova (CZE) vs [10] B. Bencic (SUI)

K. Kanepi (EST) vs M. Frech (POL)

[3] A. Guarachi (CHI) / J. Pegula (USA) vs L. Hradecka (CZE) / S. Mirza (IND)

COURT 3 starts at 10:00 AM

Y. Putintseva (KAZ) vs [15] A. Anisimova (USA)

NB 11:30 AM A. Kalinina (UKR) vs [5] E. Rybakina (KAZ)

[16] S. Zhang (CHN) vs C. Liu (USA)

After suitable rest I. Begu (ROU) vs [Q] S. Chang (USA) OR [14] A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

After suitable rest H. Chan (TPE) / Z. Yang (CHN) vs B. Bencic (SUI) / A. Kalinina (UKR) - to finish 36 22

COURT 4 starts at 10:00 AM

[LL] C. Vandeweghe (USA) vs L. Davis (USA)

Q. Zheng (CHN) vs E. Alexandrova

[SR] T. Mihalikova (SVK) / K. Peschke (CZE) vs A. Danilina (KAZ) / A. Sasnovich

V. Heisen (GER) / Y. Xu (CHN) vs U. Eikeri (NOR) / N. Kichenok (UKR)

