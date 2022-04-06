SC Lottery
New Community Resource Center to open in Adams Run

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - By August 2022, free services will be available to people living in Adams Run, all thanks to a new Community Resource Center in the works.

The new Wiltown Community Center will be the third community center in the Lowcountry, with the other two in North Charleston and Summerville.

The new center will be equipped with free resources like a computer lab for students and the community, along with a food pantry and hygiene closet.

The executive director of the Community Resource Center, Louis Smith, said they’ve been working with over 30 churches in the area to help make this happen.

He said as they saw a need in the Adams Run community, they knew hundreds of people would be able to benefit from a new center.

“We are losing too many of our children, and the community is finally saying, ‘We are coming together.’ We are going to work with all of the agencies to make our community a better community.”

The team said the new Wiltown Community Center will also have mentorship and apprenticeship programs with companies like Boeing and Volvo, which will hopefully prepare students to be employed in the future.

On Thursday, April 7th at 6 p.m. at the Wiltown Community Center, the resource center will hold a meeting with community members and church leaders to publicly discuss these plans.

