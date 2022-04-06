New libraries coming to Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The need for more libraries in Dorchester County residents will soon be met with the addition of several new locations around the county.

The libraries will be located in the Oakbrook area of Summerville, downtown Summerville, North Charleston and Ridgeville.

Voters approved a Library Bond Referendum in 2019, that provided $30 million in funding for libraries in Dorchester County.

“We hope that being able to design and develop modern library facilities will provide all of those resources for people to come together in a secure space, for people to be able to meet and do things that they can’t do in private meeting facilities,” deputy county administrator Daniel Prentice said. “We’re excited about that.”

The 20,000 square-foot Oakbrook branch will be located across from the new Ashley River Park. The site is currently going through conceptual design, and those designs will be unveiled to county council later this week. Construction will begin later this summer, and it is anticipated to open in 2023. This will be the largest branch of the new locations.

The North Charleston branch is in a similar stage of development, and construction will start later this summer as well. It will be a 15,000 square foot facility and will be a joint-use project with Dorchester School District Two, which will have a media center at the facility. It will be located near the campus of Fort Dorchester High School and the Aquatic Center.

The Ridgeville branch will serve as a regional site, and it will be the smallest at 10,000 square-feet. The downtown Summerville branch will be 15,000 square-feet.

Currently Dorchester County has two libraries, which are located in Summerville and Saint George. The current 40-year-old Summerville branch will close and will be replaced by the two new Summerville-area libraries. The Saint George library will continue to stay open.

Charleston County currently has 19 branches, including a mobile library. Berkeley County Library System has eight branches including their mobile library.

“We hear from a lot of patrons that they’re a little bit shocked that a county that’s growing at our rate, and a county that’s our size only has two branches,” Summerville Library Assistant Rachel Infinger said. “So, we really are feeling the growth.”

Leslie Koller, Summerville branch manager, says people are surprised at how much business they get at the Summerville branch. She says up to 600 people come to the branch per day, and about 1,000 would come to the branch a day in pre-pandemic times.

“While our patrons enjoy this space, I want them to love it,” Koller says. “When they go to the new libraries, they’re gonna realize that while the collection is still there and all of the things that they used before, now it’s this 10 times more welcoming space just by the ambiance. And you can only do that by expanding.”

Library staff in Summerville say people come for more than just the books. A lot of people don’t own computers or printers, and they use their facilities to apply for jobs. Some come to meet with other people, and some take advantage of their programs for kids, teens, and adults.

“I’m a mom of three, so finances sometimes can get tight,” Jessa Walsh, who is new to the area, says. “I was always looking for programs and things to do with my kids. I can’t buy them new books every week, so we can come every week and check out a dozen new books. They have fun checking them out, they get excited about reading.”

Libraries are only some of the capital projects underway in the county. A new fire and EMS station on Ladson Road will soon be under construction as the existing facility gets demolished. There is also another fire station being built on Sandridge Road in the rural community of Dorchester. The new Emergency Operations Center and Consolidated Dispatch Center, on Deming Way in Summerville, will be opening this September.

“It’s gonna be really nice for the staff and the patrons to have this new place that really kind of embodies what Dorchester County is trying to become,” Koller says. “And we get to join them now.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.