Officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte.

The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down the street from Steele Creek Elementary School.

Officials say police who responded weren’t injured in the shooting, although one officer was transported for precautionary measures.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said preliminary information indicates that officers were called for an armed person at the complex.

After arriving on the scene, an officer fired their weapon, striking a person in the leg, according to the CMPD. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the initial call involved a person chasing another with a firearm. He couldn’t confirm that the person shot by police was the individual with a gun.

Over a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer units are on the scene as the investigation continues. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is serving as the primary investigative agency.

