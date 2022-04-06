SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down the street from Steele Creek Elementary School.
An officer-involved shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area in...
An officer-involved shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte.

The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down the street from Steele Creek Elementary School.

Officials say police who responded weren’t injured in the shooting, although one officer was transported for precautionary measures.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said preliminary information indicates that officers were called for an armed person at the complex.

After arriving on the scene, an officer fired their weapon, striking a person in the leg, according to the CMPD. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the initial call involved a person chasing another with a firearm. He couldn’t confirm that the person shot by police was the individual with a gun.

The shooting happened in the Steele Creek area early Wednesday morning.

Over a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer units are on the scene as the investigation continues. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is serving as the primary investigative agency.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts, colleges and...
THE LIST: Weather-related cancellations, schedule changes
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Dira’Moniea Pinckney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Falkirk Drive in West Ashley.
Police searching for missing 20-year-old man
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man on Monday in connection to a...
Deputies make arrest in March Dollar General armed robbery

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant declared pinwheel city
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: James Island community seeks Charleston County Historical Designation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Amazon driver forces way into home