Parts of Lowcountry under tornado watch till 11 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a tornado watch has been issued for several Lowcountry counties.

The watch includes these Lowcountry counties Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester, till 11 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/f6MU4EkGVO — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.