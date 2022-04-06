Sen. Scott signs on to federal bill to de-escalate police

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) - Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) signed on to a bipartisan bill to help law enforcement respond more effectively to people suffering from mental or behavioral health crises.

Introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act would support programs to help officers on the beat connect with mental and behavioral health providers and hospital emergency services

“As the first ones on the scene, America’s law enforcement officers must be ready to respond to crises of all types,” said Senator Scott. “Equipping them with the necessary training and resources to ensure they can do their jobs and keep our communities safe is just plain common sense. I have been calling for this type of reform for years, and I am glad to be a part of this bipartisan group working to finally make it happen.”

The senators’ bill would improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavioral health issues.

Training would include alternatives to force, de-escalation tactics, and instruction on working with mental health professionals on crisis intervention teams. It would also empower police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.

“We ask law enforcement in our communities to wear too many hats, including that of mental health provider, and they often do not have enough resources or training to provide the level of care individuals in crisis need,” said Cornyn. “We must give them the necessary tools so officers feel supported while helping those experiencing mental health emergencies and other crises, and this legislation would do just that.”

Many police departments don’t train officers on how to deal with people who urgently need mental or behavioral health care, leading to encounters that are dangerous for all involved.

In response, a growing number of communities have developed community intervention programs to help law enforcement address mental or behavioral health crises. These programs connect officers on the street with mental and behavioral health providers and hospital emergency services.

In addition to protecting officers and communities, these programs reduce arrests and prison time for people in need of mental or behavioral health treatment. This is better for the individual facing mental or behavioral health challenges and can save governments on prison costs. As the National Alliance on Mental Illness has observed, an inmate in Detroit battling mental illness costs $31,000 a year in jail, while mental health treatment costs only $10,000 a year in the community.

The Bipartisan Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act would:

Require the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to develop curricula in the training topics, or identify existing curricula, in consultation with law enforcement, mental health organizations, family advocacy organizations, and civil liberties groups, among other stakeholders;

Authorize $70 million in annual grant funding for training, including scenario-based exercises and evaluative assessments; and

Require the National Institute of Justice and the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the implementation of the program and the effect of the training, to ensure that the curricula have a tangible impact on law enforcement encounters with people in crisis, and identify possible changes that would further improve outcomes.

The full text of the bill is available here.

The bill is endorsed by the National Criminal Justice Association, National Association of Counties, American Psychological Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness, American Counseling Association, National Register of Health Service Psychologists, American Association of Suicidology, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Association of Police Organizations, National Sheriffs’ Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists, the American Association on Health and Disability, the Lakeshore Foundation, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the American Association for Psychoanalysis in Clinical Social Work, the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, the National Association of County Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Directors, the National Association for Rural Mental Health, and the Niskanen Center.

