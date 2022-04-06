SC Lottery
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injuries 1, police looking for suspect

Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday.



The man was taken to a hospital in the area, and a woman passenger was not injured, according to police.

No description of the “shooter car” has been made available.

Ashley Phosphate Road at Cross County Road was closed in both directions earlier because of the incident.

