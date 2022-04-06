Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injuries 1, police looking for suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they’re looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday.

Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area, and a woman passenger was not injured, according to police.

No description of the “shooter car” has been made available.

Ashley Phosphate Road at Cross County Road was closed in both directions earlier because of the incident.

Traffic alert! Ashley Phosphate Road is shut down at Cross County Road in both directions due to an incident. Please plan accordingly. #chstrfc #chsnews — North Charleston Police (@NCPD) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.