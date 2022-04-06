SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Citadel Brands hiring for new operation in Williamsburg County

Citadel Brands, LLC, a clothing and apparel company, is scheduled to open a new facility this summer in Williamsburg County.
By Ann McGill
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Citadel Brands, LLC, a clothing and apparel company, is scheduled to open a new facility this summer in Williamsburg County. The more than $7.5 million investment will create 116 new jobs for people who live in Kingstree and surrounding areas. Citadel Brands specializes in promotional clothing and apparel.

The Kingstree facility is expected to be fully operational in June. Jobs include warehouse associates, warehouse order pickers, warehouse shift supervisor, customer service representatives, and logistics coordinator. Individuals interested in joining the Citadel Brands LLC team should email jobs@citadelbrands.com.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event, you can also find the recording, and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

