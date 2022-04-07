SC Lottery
Berkeley County may conduct study to solve years-long stormwater backup, drainage issues

Neighbors in the Pimlico neighborhood say they are frustrated and have not been able to get...
Neighbors in the Pimlico neighborhood say they are frustrated and have not been able to get answers.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - For some residents in a Berkeley County neighborhood, the flooding they have seen during severe weather over the past few days is something they say has been going on for years.

Neighbors in the Pimlico neighborhood say they are frustrated and have not been able to get answers.

By Thursday afternoon, flooding from Wednesday night’s storms had receded, but neighbors said it was a different story when they woke up.

Water can be seen from the main road, going into people’s yards, with water lines on people’s homes and water at a standstill on lawns. Residents said they’ve been using fans to help dry it up.

“It washes out all my dirt to start with. It’s hard to grow good grass on it,” Pimlico resident Donnie Parker says. “I have a $40,000 septic tank sitting on the front yard, and the water is up to my septic tank.”

The neighborhood is not far from the Cooper River and neighbors hope to see a new pumping station added to the area or at least see work done to make the ditches drain properly.

They say they saw workers from the county’s roads and bridges department in the area taking a look at the flooding and snapping pictures. But they say that is not anything new.

Berkeley County released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

The County is looking at drainage rerouting in the Pimlico area based on re-occurring flooding events. We are also looking at using Stormwater funds to perform a draining study. These funds are generated using stormwater fees collected from each individual parcels within Berkeley County.

