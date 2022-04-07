SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston International offering non-stop flights to Minnesota

The Charleston International Airport announced non-stop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul...
The Charleston International Airport announced non-stop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport announced non-stop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday.

The spring and summer seasonal service operated by Sun Country Airlines will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Sun Country is pleased to start offering flights twice a week between Charleston and Minneapolis this spring,” Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said. “As demand for air travel continues to increase, we know our passengers are eager to find new and exciting destinations for their next adventure and Sun Country is ready to take them there.”

Sun Country Airlines operates more than 100 routes and 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

“The Twin Cities is a diverse and vibrant metropolitan area that offers great shopping, professional athletic teams in every major sport and dining that will please any taste. We hope Lowcountry residents take advantage of the chance to visit the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Minnesota to Charleston,” J. Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said. “Giving our passengers options when it comes to their air travel is a top priority for us.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injures 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
The North Charleston Police Department is seeking information about a March drive-by shooting...
Police seek information in deadly March drive-by
The North Charleston Police Department is hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle that may...
Police seeking information in February shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
Some of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history will be on display this weekend at the...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo back after 4 years with new policies