Charleston International offering non-stop flights to Minnesota

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport announced non-stop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday.

The spring and summer seasonal service operated by Sun Country Airlines will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Sun Country is pleased to start offering flights twice a week between Charleston and Minneapolis this spring,” Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said. “As demand for air travel continues to increase, we know our passengers are eager to find new and exciting destinations for their next adventure and Sun Country is ready to take them there.”

Sun Country Airlines operates more than 100 routes and 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

“The Twin Cities is a diverse and vibrant metropolitan area that offers great shopping, professional athletic teams in every major sport and dining that will please any taste. We hope Lowcountry residents take advantage of the chance to visit the Midwest, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Minnesota to Charleston,” J. Elliott Summey, executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, said. “Giving our passengers options when it comes to their air travel is a top priority for us.”

