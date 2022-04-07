Cold front to end rain, usher in cooler weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area this afternoon finally bring an end to the rain and storms that have plagued us over the last couple days. Ahead of the front, clouds to give way to peeks of sunshine along with a few scattered showers and storms through early this afternoon. A strong storm or two is possible early this afternoon as the cold front moves west to east across the area. Behind the front, rain will end, the sky will clear and cooler temperatures will begin to move in. Highs will be near 80 degrees today. Cooler, sunny weather is expected for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be near 70° on Friday but only the low 60s on Saturday. Expect chilly mornings over the weekend with the coolest morning on Sunday. Inland areas may drop into the 30s for a few hours early Sunday.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Scattered Rain/Storms Early. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

