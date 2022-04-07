SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cold front to end rain, usher in cooler weather!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the area this afternoon finally bring an end to the rain and storms that have plagued us over the last couple days. Ahead of the front, clouds to give way to peeks of sunshine along with a few scattered showers and storms through early this afternoon. A strong storm or two is possible early this afternoon as the cold front moves west to east across the area. Behind the front, rain will end, the sky will clear and cooler temperatures will begin to move in. Highs will be near 80 degrees today. Cooler, sunny weather is expected for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be near 70° on Friday but only the low 60s on Saturday. Expect chilly mornings over the weekend with the coolest morning on Sunday. Inland areas may drop into the 30s for a few hours early Sunday.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Scattered Rain/Storms Early. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injuries 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Earthquake reported near Elgin becomes 20th to occur in SC in 2022
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Slight Chance Thursday Then Beautiful Fall-Like Weekend!