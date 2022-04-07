SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Berkeley Counties remain under severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties until 3:45 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties will remain under a severe thunderstorm warning, but that warning has expired for Dorchester County.

The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. Thursday marks the third day in a row that portions of the Lowcountry faced the threat of some degree of severe weather.

At 2:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Magnolia Gardens moving to the northeast at 55 mph.

The storm is capable of producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible, as is wind damage to trees and power lines.

Lcoations impacted include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Hanahan, McClellanville, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Daniel Island, Downtown Charleston, Awendaw, Jamestown, Garris Landing, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Hampton Plantation State Park, Huger and Santee Coastal Reserve.

This warning includes I-526 between mile markers 21 and 28.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

