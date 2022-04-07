SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

H&M releasing line of biodegradable baby clothes

H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is...
H&M's new lines of baby clothes for newborns is just one of several ways the company said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.(H&M via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As fast as babies grow, their clothes don’t stick around for long. But what if you could just toss that outgrown onesie in the compost?

With H&M’s new lines of baby clothes for newborns, you can.

The clothes are made from organic cotton and they’re 100% biodegradable, so there are no buttons or metal trim. Even the pigments used to print the designs are biodegradable.

There are 12 pieces to choose from, and they’ll be on sale in May.

The new line is just one of several ways H&M said it is working to make fashion more sustainable and keep clothes out of landfills.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injures 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Senate votes 100-0 to end Russia trade status, enact oil ban
FILE - Patches cover the back of a Girl Scout's vest at a demonstration of some of their...
Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts