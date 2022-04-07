Joint Base Charleston Air Expo back after 4 years with new policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history will be on display this weekend at the Joint Base Charleston Air Expo. Admission is free Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the last aerial act finishes at 4:30 p.m.

After four years they are back with new premiere demonstration teams and new policies in place for visitors to have a more enjoyable experience.

The U.S. The Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, The Blue Angels, will be flying high this weekend as thousands gather on the tarmac of the joint base to get an up-close and personal view of these aircraft.

The Black Daggers, Viper Demo Team and Edge 540, and many others will be showcasing their aerials routines this weekend.

“We are so excited for everyone in the Charleston area to come out and experience not only just what the air force does but what the navy does and what aviation and science is all about,” Phill Weiss with the Blue Angels said.

In the past visitors had concerns about parking and the time spent leaving the expo. This year their new parking policies should provide a more enjoyable experience.

Guests are now required to reserve a parking pass prior to this weekend’s event. Each pass is valid for one day, Saturday or Sunday.

Parking passes are required per car, not per person and according to the expo’s official website, passes must be printed to be let in the event.

Guests who don’t have access to a printer are recommended to visit a Charleston County Public Library that provides printers to the public.

The expo wants to make clear that even people with current base access must have a specific pass for the expo.

Charleston’s population growth has exceeded the bases infrastructure so they hope this new system will allow the community to enjoy the performers, activities, and food with less stress

For more information visit the Joint Base Charleston Air Expo’s official website at https://www.jbcharleston.com/airexpo.

