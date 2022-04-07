SC Lottery
Man arrested after businesses struck by gunfire in West Ashley

Authorities with the Charleston Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting earlier this week in West Ashley.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident this week in West Ashley.

Robert Saxby, Jr. is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, structure or enclosure; and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Police were called out to Sam Rittenburg near Old Towne Road on Monday.

Officers say they heard gunshots in the area and found several businesses had been hit by the gunfire.

Saxby is set to appear in bond court Friday at 2 p.m.

