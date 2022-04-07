SC Lottery
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to identify suspects after a man was shot and injured in Adams Run.

Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says someone in a vehicle shot a male victim in a yard.

The victim suffered a leg wound that was “not thought to be life-threatening,” Knapp says. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

As of 7:17 p.m., Highway 174 is closed in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office through dispatch at 843-743-7200 or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

