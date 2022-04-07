Man sentenced in N. Charleston kidnapping, rape case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is heading to prison after being convicted of kidnapping a woman and raping her in North Charleston.

Maurice Prioleau was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Investigators said Prioleau forced the victim at knifepoint into his car in August 2018.

The incident report states the victim was approached by a man, whom investigators later identified as Prioleau, while she was looking for scrap wood in the dumpster near the shopping center late at night.

Police say the suspect asked if she smoked and offered her ecstasy pills and she said no to both.

Prioleau pulled out a folding knife and held it to the victim’s throat and threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him her car or perform sexual acts with him, investigators said. An affidavit states the victim begged for her life and Prioleau threatened to cut her if she didn’t comply.

Police said he made the woman get into her car. While he was trying to close the trunk, she left a voicemail with a friend to get help, the report states.

Authorities say when the light wouldn’t go out in the car, he forced the woman to go behind one of the buildings where he raped her and bashed the victim’s head on a concrete block multiple times.

She ran to the nearby BP station after the incident.

The female victim was found inside a gas station in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue on Aug. 13, the report states.

“It’s been terrifying,” the victim said after bond court in September 2018 after Prioleau surrendered to police. “It’s been a terrifying experience and if there’s anyone else out there that has been hurt by this monster and can help put him away for the rest of his life, I’d feel safer.”

A separate crime scene was later found in the 2000 block of Harley Street where officers found the woman’s personal taser next to some wooden pallets, the report stated. This was near the Liberty Mall Shopping Center on River’s Avenue and he forced the woman to perform oral sex on him, the affidavit stated.

The report states her car was stolen but was later recovered about five minutes down the road at Montague and Mixon Avenue.

The victim says she tried to use her taser but she wasn’t able to get it to work. When the victim was presented with a lineup of six people 10 days later, she identified Prioleau as the suspect, investigators said.

