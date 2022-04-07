SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Miller’s Late Goal Propels Stingrays to Fifth Straight Win

A late Jade Miller lifted the Stingrays to a 3-2 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday
A late Jade Miller lifted the Stingrays to a 3-2 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – A late goal from Jade Miller propelled the South Carolina Stingrays (26-36-6-0) to their fifth straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (37-25-3-2) at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville struck first on Brendan Harris’ 12th mark of the year nearly three and a half minutes into the opening stanza. Former Stingray, Victor Hadfield, picked up a loose puck and fired an outlet pass to Harris, who sprinted for the breakaway tuck for the 1-0 lead.

Andrew Cherniwchan evened the score before the conclusion of the first period, netting his 19th goal of the season. With under three minutes remaining, the Stingrays power play went to work as Cherniwchan picked up the puck with his back to the net and spun to beat François Brassard for the game-tying goal.

The Stingrays captain tallied his second goal of the contest early in the second period, slapping a rebound past Brassard for the 2-1 lead. Just over two and a half minutes into the middle frame, Kevin O’Neil sent a shot from the blue line that ricocheted off the end wall and back to Cherniwchan who crashed the net for the put back tally.

Midway through the third period, Ian McKinnon tied the game on his third tuck of the season. Derek Lodermeier blocked a breakout pass from South Carolina and sent the puck in front of the net where McKinnon crashed the net, chipping the game-tying goal past Hunter Shepard.

With time winding down in regulation, Miller launched a puck from the corner towards the net that bounced off Brassard for the go-ahead goal. The officials reviewed the play and confirmed the goal, leading to South Carolina’s victory.

The Stingrays return home this Friday, April 8th, for the final home weekend of the season against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. It’s another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injuries 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

Madison Keys earned a straight sets win in the 2nd round of the Credit One Charleston Open on...
Madison Keys, top seed Sabalenka advance at Credit One Charleston Open on Wednesday
Southern Baseball
Chants and Cougars Game Suspended in the Seventh Inning
Clemson baseball
Tigers Edge No. 10 Georgia 4-3
Lowcountry native Emma Navarro is moving on in the Credit One Charleston Open after a 1st round...
Navarro advances, Stephens upset on Tuesday at Credit One Charleston Open