Police search for man wanted in Georgetown armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this week.

Keenan Aboola Keith is wanted on a warrant for armed robbery, according to Capt. Nelson Brown.

The warrant stems from an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Highmarket Street, Brown said.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint and that the suspect, whom investigators identified as Keith, took the victim’s car keys and $800 in cash.

Police say Keith is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the police department’s tip line at 843-545-4400, or 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.