SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police search for man wanted in Georgetown armed robbery

Keenan Keith is wanted on a charge of armed robbery, Georgetown Police say.
Keenan Keith is wanted on a charge of armed robbery, Georgetown Police say.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this week.

Keenan Aboola Keith is wanted on a warrant for armed robbery, according to Capt. Nelson Brown.

The warrant stems from an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Highmarket Street, Brown said.

The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint and that the suspect, whom investigators identified as Keith, took the victim’s car keys and $800 in cash.

Police say Keith is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the police department’s tip line at 843-545-4400, or 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injures 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester...
FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Berkeley Counties remain under severe thunderstorm warning
U.S. Republican Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham defended their opposition Thursday to Judge...
Scott, Graham defend votes against Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers rescue woman from burning vehicle