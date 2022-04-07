Police seek information in deadly March drive-by

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is seeking information about a March drive-by shooting on I-26 that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-26 between the Montague and Dorchester Road exits, police said.

Investigators say three males were traveling in one vehicle when someone in a second vehicle that approached opened fire.

One of the three people in the first vehicle died at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the on-duty North Charleston Police detective at 843-554-5700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting the department’s tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

