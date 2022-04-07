Police seeking information in February shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle that may have witnessed a February shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Feb. 26 at Icon at Park Circle when a security guard was hit by gunfire.

Police say the vehicle had a non-functioning passenger side headlight at the time of the incident.

The North Charleston Police Department says the driver of this vehicle may have witnessed a shooting at Icon at Park Circle on February 26. (North Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to call the on-duty detective at the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the department’s tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.