Police seeking information in February shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is hoping to identify the driver of a vehicle that may have witnessed a February shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.
The shooting happened on Feb. 26 at Icon at Park Circle when a security guard was hit by gunfire.
Police say the vehicle had a non-functioning passenger side headlight at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the identity of the driver is asked to call the on-duty detective at the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the department’s tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
