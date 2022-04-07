SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina Cruises to a Wednesday Night Win over North Carolina

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE - The University of South Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the first three innings and added a seven-spot in the ninth, cruising to a 15-2 win over No. 22 North Carolina Wednesday night (April 6) at Truist Field.

Brandt Belk led off the game with a double. He would score on a double play groundout. Then in the second, Belk drove in a pair with a single to right. Jack Mahoney made it 6-0 as he belted his first career home run to the stands in left center.

Carolina added a pair in the fifth as Kevin Madden scored on a passed ball and Colin Burgess brought in a run with a single up the middle. UNC scored single runs in the sixth and seventh frames, but the Gamecocks erupted for seven runs in the ninth. Carolina sent 12 men to the plate in the ninth and had seven hits in the frame. Elijah Lambros drove in a pair of runs, while Braylen Wimmer, Andrew Eyster, Matt Hogan, Jalen Vasquez and Evan Stone each had an RBI hit in the seven-run inning.

Aidan Hunter earned the win for the Gamecocks. He struck out six in four innings of relief, allowing three hits and a run. Carolina used six pitchers on the night as Eli Jones earned the start, pitching a pair of scoreless frames

Wimmer had three hits to lead the Gamecocks, while Belk and Eyster had two hits apiece. Ten different players had hits for Carolina in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 17 games after his leadoff double in the first.

Jack Mahoney made his first start at second base in the North Carolina game and had his first career home run in the third inning.

Carolina had a season-high in runs and hits (17).

Carolina now has five wins over ranked opponents after the win over No. 22 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks host No. 14 Georgia for a three-game series starting Friday night (April 8) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injures 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

A late Jade Miller lifted the Stingrays to a 3-2 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday
Miller’s Late Goal Propels Stingrays to Fifth Straight Win
Madison Keys earned a straight sets win in the 2nd round of the Credit One Charleston Open on...
Madison Keys, top seed Sabalenka advance at Credit One Charleston Open on Wednesday
Southern Baseball
Chants and Cougars Game Suspended in the Seventh Inning
Clemson baseball
Tigers Edge No. 10 Georgia 4-3