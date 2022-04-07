SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Thursday morning...
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting in Aiken County.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was wounded Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said the shooting happened during an encounter between the man, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent and an officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service task force.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at East Pine Log Road and Charleston Highway, WRDW reported.

Wunderlich said the investigation is still active.

There was no immediate word on the man’s condition.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injures 1, police looking for suspect
The watch for Charleston and Berkeley is set to expire at 1 a.m.
Tornado watches start to lift, Charleston and Berkeley Co. still under watch till 1 a.m.
A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns this weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County neighborhood battling drainage issues
Georgetown County is now under a severe thunderstorm warning after storms moved through the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning extended for Georgetown County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC launching new effort with in-home services to help keep families together