Troopers looking for vehicle connected to deadly I-26 hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are seeking information about a vehicle that hit and killed a motorcyclist in Charleston County on Thursday.

It happened on I-26 westbound near the 216-mile marker at 2:00 a.m.

The motorcycle driving struck the rear of a vehicle that was disabled in the roadway, Master Trooper Brian Lee says.

Then while lying in the road, the motorcyclist was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle, troopers say.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the victim as Christopher Holloway.

The suspect was either driving a 2004-2022 Nissan Frontier or a 2005-2015 Nissan Xterra, according to troopers.

The vehicle’s color is unknown. Troopers say the vehicle may have undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010. You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

