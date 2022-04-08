SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography

A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production...
A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

David James Allison was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term off court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

On Jan. 4, 2020, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 22-month-old by Allison who admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between Sept. and Dec. 2019 and live-streamed the assaults over Skype.

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex Police say Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say
A man scheduled to face a judge Friday morning reportedly visited dozens of different places,...
Court docs: Man on house arrest visited golf courses 19 times, restaurants, went shopping
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
Some of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history will be on display this weekend at the...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo back after 4 years with new policies

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: COVID cases ticking up again
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: RiverDogs ready for opening day
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Strawberry Festival returns to Mount Pleasant
A judge has granted an expungement for a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was...
Judge grants expungement for DD2 school board member