Bond denied for woman accused of killing good Samaritan in Chester County, S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Bond was denied Friday for one of the two suspects accused of killing a woman deputies say was trying to help the two.

Amber Nicole Harris appeared in a Chester County courtroom for that bond hearing Friday morning. She is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Linda Robinson, from Fairfield County.

Investigators believe Robinson came across a broken-down vehicle on her way to the Walmart last August.

She picked up both Harris and George “Si” Linwood Faile and brought them with her, according to deputies. They remained in the vehicle while she did her shopping.

A conversation led her to drive to the Carpenter Road area, according to Chester County deputies. Investigators said Robinson then died from blunt force trauma and her body was abandoned along the side of the road in an area on Carpenter Road off Highway 72.

Faile was arrested in Lancaster County and Harris was arrested in Chester County. They are both facing murder charges in the death of Robinson.

Harris, deputies say, had been in and out of the same jail 36 times since 2011.

Deputies say Faile is a known meth user who was out on bond for trafficking meth in early July of 2021. They also say he has been in and out of the Chester County jail at least six times since 2014.

He remains incarcerated on the murder charge as of Friday afternoon, online jail records state.

