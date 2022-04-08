The champs are here: RiverDogs back for opening day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s opening day for the Charleston RiverDogs at Joe Riley Stadium, and this season they are coming back from their first championship in almost a century.

The RiverDogs game day experience is back to normal. There aren’t any COVID restrictions and for tonight’s opening game they are expecting a sold-out stadium.

RiverDogs President, Dave Echols, says this season there are a lot of new faces with nearly an entirely new team and he’s excited to see how well they play tonight.

With COVID last year they were only allowed to have 2,000 fans in the ballpark. This season they are looking to fill all 5,200 seats.

To celebrate both the players and fans the RiverDogs will be giving away some gifts this opening weekend.

“It’s the championship weekend celebration. We’re going to be giving replica rings to fans as they come in,” Echols says.

Tickets for the RiverDogs will be digital and they recommend purchasing them ahead of time. They also want fans to know the ballpark is cashless.

The RiverDogs will be playing the Myrtle Beach Pelicans all weekend.

Tonight’s game starts at 7:05 and the RiverDogs are looking forward to putting on a show.

