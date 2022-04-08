Charleston Police looking for 2 missing teens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing 13-year-olds.

Dynastee Smalls and Nyasia Fludd were last seen on Thursday around 6 p.m. near Main Road and Brownswood Road on Johns Island.

Police say Fludd was wearing black pants, a blue nylon shirt and boots of an unknown color.

Smalls was wearing a tye-dye hooded sweatshirt, red Jordan Brand socks, black shorts, athletic slides and possibly a hair bonnet.

Both teens are known to frequent the area of Dorchester Road in North Charleston, and they are believed to be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective.

