Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of the Upstate woman who lost both her arms in a vicious dog attack said she could need another amputation.

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.

The recent grandmother had both of her arms amputated after the attack. Since then, she has been fighting for her life in the ICU.

Earlier this week, Waltman’s family said she is often having to be sedated due to her spinal cord injury and issues with her breathing and blood pressure. Doctors did wake her up on Mar. 29 so she could talk to her daughters and mother.

On Thursday, the family said she had a skin graft on her right leg. They said her left leg could have to be amputated if it doesn’t heal.

They asked the community to continue to pray for her recovery.

She recently underwent her 10th surgery since the attack.

A GoFundMe for Waltman’s medical expenses has raised more than $190,000.

