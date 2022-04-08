Former champion Keys, top seed Sabalenka eliminated at Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former champion on Daniel Island and 2 of the top 3 seeds are all out after falling in the 3rd round of the Credit One Charleston Open on Thursday.

2019 champion Madison Keys suffered a straight sets loss to 10th seed Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-4.

Bencic will play the 2nd seed Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals on Friday. Badosa avoided an upset by beating Claire Liu in 3 sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.

The other top seeds weren’t as lucky.

#1 seed Aryna Sabalenka had her run ended with a 3 set loss to 15th seed Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Anisimova moves to to face Coco Vandeweghe who had her own 3 set win over 6th seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The 3 seed Karolina Pliskova also was knocked out with a loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1. Alexandrova will meet Magda Linette on Friday after she beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

4th seed Ons Jabeur started her day by finishing her match with Lowcountry native Emma Navarro from Wednesday night. Jabeur won 4 straight points to end the match. She’d go on to defeat Irina Camela Begu, 6-3, 6-2. Jabeur will face Anhelina Kalinina who upset 12 seed Alize Cornet 7-6, 7-5.

Quarterfinal play begins at 1:30pm on Friday.

