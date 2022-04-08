SC Lottery
Former champion Keys, top seed Sabalenka eliminated at Credit One Charleston Open

American Amanda Anisimova upset top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Credit One Charleston Open on...
American Amanda Anisimova upset top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the Credit One Charleston Open on Thursday(Alice Keeney Photography | Credit One Charleston Open)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former champion on Daniel Island and 2 of the top 3 seeds are all out after falling in the 3rd round of the Credit One Charleston Open on Thursday.

2019 champion Madison Keys suffered a straight sets loss to 10th seed Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 6-4.

Bencic will play the 2nd seed Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals on Friday. Badosa avoided an upset by beating Claire Liu in 3 sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.

The other top seeds weren’t as lucky.

#1 seed Aryna Sabalenka had her run ended with a 3 set loss to 15th seed Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Anisimova moves to to face Coco Vandeweghe who had her own 3 set win over 6th seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The 3 seed Karolina Pliskova also was knocked out with a loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1. Alexandrova will meet Magda Linette on Friday after she beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

4th seed Ons Jabeur started her day by finishing her match with Lowcountry native Emma Navarro from Wednesday night. Jabeur won 4 straight points to end the match. She’d go on to defeat Irina Camela Begu, 6-3, 6-2. Jabeur will face Anhelina Kalinina who upset 12 seed Alize Cornet 7-6, 7-5.

Quarterfinal play begins at 1:30pm on Friday.

