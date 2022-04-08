High pressure to bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front responsible for showers and storms yesterday will continue moving offshore today. Behind it, high pressure will build in today and will remain overhead into next week. This means we will see plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Over the weekend, an upper low will pump in chilly weather with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s Saturday and Sunday. We could also see some frost well inland on Sunday morning with a few upper 30′s which is well below normal for this time of the year. The cooler temperatures will be brief. In fact, temperatures soar back into the upper 70s to low 80s starting Monday through the rest of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 42.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 48.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 58.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 67.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.