SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

High pressure to bring more sunshine and cooler temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front responsible for showers and storms yesterday will continue moving offshore today. Behind it, high pressure will build in today and will remain overhead into next week. This means we will see plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures into the weekend. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Over the weekend, an upper low will pump in chilly weather with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s Saturday and Sunday.  We could also see some frost well inland on Sunday morning with a few upper 30′s which is well below normal for this time of the year.  The cooler temperatures will be brief. In fact, temperatures soar back into the upper 70s to low 80s starting Monday through the rest of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 42.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 48.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 58.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 67.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
Police say a car shot at another car on Ashley Phosphate Road, injuring a man.
Shooting on Ashley Phosphate injures 1, police looking for suspect
Some of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history will be on display this weekend at the...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo back after 4 years with new policies

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast
FILE PHOTO
Earthquake reported near Elgin becomes 20th to occur in SC in 2022
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast