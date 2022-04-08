SC Lottery
Judge grants expungement for DD2 school board member

A judge has granted an expungement for a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was...
A judge has granted an expungement for a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused of leaving her great-grandchildren in a car.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has granted an expungement for a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was accused of leaving her great-grandchildren in a car.

According to a letter from the First Judicial Circuit solicitor, Barbara Crosby was granted the expungement on Monday.

Crosby was indicted by a grand jury in September 2021 on charges stemming from a Sept. 1, 2021 incident where she allegedly left her great-grandchildren in a car while she attended a board meeting which she later walked out of.

Crosby was subsequently suspended from the school board on Sept. 23, 2021, by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

The charges against Crosby were later dropped by First Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe and her suspension was lifted by McMaster.

