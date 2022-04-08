SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged after setting fire to home, killing woman and baby, police say

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday...
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and murder.(Charles County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDORF, Md. (Gray News) - A man in Maryland was charged with arson and murder after he deliberately set a house on fire, killing a woman and a baby, according to police.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday with first-degree arson and murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to a home in Waldorf (about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.) on March 31 for a report of an altercation and a fire. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, dead inside the home.

The victims were the daughter and the granddaughter of Fisher’s girlfriend.

During the investigation, officials determined the fire was deliberately set, and the medical examiner ruled the deaths as homicides as a result of the fire.

Fisher, who also lived at the residence, was identified as the suspect and was immediately arrested. He was also charged with assaulting another resident of the house during an altercation that happened just before the fire was set, the sheriff’s office said.

Fisher is being held at the Charles County Detention Center and was denied bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say
A man scheduled to face a judge Friday morning reportedly visited dozens of different places,...
Court docs: Man on house arrest visited golf courses 19 times, restaurants, went shopping
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
Some of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history will be on display this weekend at the...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo back after 4 years with new policies

Latest News

A judge has granted an expungement for a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was...
Judge grants expungement for DD2 school board member
Dynastee Smalls and Nyasia Fludd were last seen on Thursday around 6 p.m. near Main Road and...
Charleston Police looking for 2 missing teens
Michael John McKeever Jr. was last seen in Mount Pleasant on April 6 and did not return home...
Police searching for missing teen
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Air Expo 2022
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam