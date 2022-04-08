Police searching for missing teen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Michael John McKeever Jr. was last seen in Mount Pleasant on April 6 and did not return home from school.

Police described McKeever Jr. as 5′11, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the consolidated dispatch center at 843-743-7200.

