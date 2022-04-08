SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police searching for missing teen

Michael John McKeever Jr. was last seen in Mount Pleasant on April 6 and did not return home...
Michael John McKeever Jr. was last seen in Mount Pleasant on April 6 and did not return home from school.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.

Michael John McKeever Jr. was last seen in Mount Pleasant on April 6 and did not return home from school.

Police described McKeever Jr. as 5′11, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call the consolidated dispatch center at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say
A man scheduled to face a judge Friday morning reportedly visited dozens of different places,...
Court docs: Man on house arrest visited golf courses 19 times, restaurants, went shopping
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract
Some of the most iconic aircraft in aviation history will be on display this weekend at the...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo back after 4 years with new policies

Latest News

Representatives from the United Black Men of Charleston County called for the reinstatement of...
Community activists call for reinstatement of fired chief deputy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: RiverDogs ready for opening day
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Strawberry Festival returns to Mount Pleasant
A judge has granted an expungement for a Dorchester District 2 school board member who was...
Judge grants expungement for DD2 school board member