Right at home: South Korean Im grabs Masters lead on Day 1

Sungjae Im of Korea plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at...
Sungjae Im of Korea plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022.(Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — With all eyes on Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im quietly turned in the round of the day at Augusta National.

Not a surprise, really. The 24-year-old South Korean feels right at home. Im was a runner-up 17 months ago in his Masters debut.

In the opening round of this year’s tournament, Im posted a 5-under 67 to grab the lead all to himself.

Still a long way to go, but there’s obviously something about this course that suits Im’s game. He feels he can play well every time he takes the course, even though this is only his third Masters.

