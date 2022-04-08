SC Emergency Management Division releases initial damage report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says fourteen homes were destroyed, 41 homes were damaged and at least five tornados have been confirmed following this week’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service’s survey teams say intensities of the confirmed tornados range from ESF-1 to EF-3.

Damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado was identified by meteorologists in Allendale County where four homes were destroyed, 11 homes were damaged and three people were injured.

As of Thursday afternoon, state emergency management officials say five homes were destroyed and another 15 were damaged in Bamberg County. Three homes were destroyed in Clarendon County, two homes were destroyed and 10 were damaged in Orangeburg County. In Horry County, five homes were damaged in the storms.

Officials say more detailed assessments are ongoing and expect the estimates to be revised in the coming days.

No deaths were reported.

