Solicitor’s Office: Woman sentenced to 25 years after dropping 3-day-old in 2018

Tamika Williams has been sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to the department. (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says a North Charleston woman was convicted on charges of homicide by child abuse Thursday afternoon.

Tamika Williams has been sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to the department.

In 2018, Williams admitted to dropping the 3-day-old boy and causing head trauma; she then put the infant back in the bassinet and waited 20 minutes before telling her husband or EMS, an affidavit stated.

Officers responded in June 2018 to a home in the 1400 block of Remount Road in reference to an injured and unresponsive male infant.

When they entered the apartment, officers reported seeing an EMS medic issuing CPR to the child.

He appeared to have blood on his face, according to police.

Police also reported seeing a toddler asleep on a chair in the living room. The toddler had to be shaken to wake up and once he was awake, he began rocking back and forth, hitting his head on the back of the padded chair, police say.

The parents initially told police they did not hear any noises or crying nor did they see what happened.

Williams told police she believes the toddler tried to pick up the infant and dropped him because the toddler tried to hold the baby several times before.

The coroner determined the infant had skull fractures and the manner of death was homicide, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

