1 injured following shooting on Rivers Avenue

At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and injured Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road around 7:30 p.m.

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says a man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Jacobs says no other information is available at this time.

At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

