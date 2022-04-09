1 injured following shooting on Rivers Avenue
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and injured Friday night.
Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road around 7:30 p.m.
North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says a man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Jacobs says no other information is available at this time.
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
