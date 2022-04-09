Charleston County pushes engagement phase of affordable housing assessment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Affordable housing stays at the forefront of conversation at council meetings in Charleston County. Just this week, multiple people took to the microphone during a public forum to advocate for funding.

Leaders say they are working on a strategic plan.

On February 24, consultants presented a loose timeline to the council for getting interested groups together, assessing needs and forming a strategy.

In March, the council established the Charleston County Housing Steering Committee. Those community representatives and consultants are getting to work with the help of public surveys to figure out what the needs are.

Mirum Keller, one of the planning firm consultants, said in the February presentation that the problem is complex.

“We know that Charleston County is a very complex place, and we know that a cookie-cutter approach will not work,” Keller said. “There are many diverse places, diverse experiences, and diverse housing needs in the community, and the strategy needs to fully reflect that.”

Charleston County continues to follow a plan to engage the public and address affordable housing. Following a five-phase plan from consultants, the council is now in the early phases of understanding and quantifying the needs.

“The schedule is designed to make sure that should you on council proceed with a referendum to raise public funds for housing, there will be a clear strategic framework in place by July that illustrates the specific use of those funds,” Keller said, in the presentation.

Nashonda Hunter is the vice-chairman of the steering committee and executive director of The Charity Foundation, a North Charleston outreach group that advocates for affordable housing. She thinks a group effort can help create affordable housing.

“I think that the committee as a whole has different ideas, but I think that we’re all going to come up to the table with clear ideas that are going to push housing development forward in Charleston County,” Hunter said. “I think that is going to have to be a dual effort where we’re going to have to create affordable housing but also rehab existing homes.”

The county and committee are asking the general public and people who live in Charleston County to take the first of potentially many surveys so they can be a part of the early planning.

“I think it’s important for our community to actually fill out the Housing Survey,” Hunter said. “We need that information to get back to us so that we can actually see what the community needs and then from there, we can move forward.”

