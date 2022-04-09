The Citadel falls to Mercer, 8-2

MACON, Ga. – The Citadel gave up a pair of three-run homers to Mercer in the Southern Conference opener, falling 8-2 to the Bears Friday night inside OrthoGeorgia Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 8, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (17-11, 0-1), Mercer (25-5, 1-0)

Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)

Series: Mercer leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Bears got on the board in the second inning as William Mapes hit a solo homer to left field.

The Citadel got a run back in the third inning as Ben Hutchins singled and hustled around to score on a Crosby Jones double to right center.

The Bulldogs pulled within a run in the fourth as they got a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.

Mercer extended the lead in the bottom of the inning as they scored four runs, including a three-run homer from Colby Thomas.