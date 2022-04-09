SC Lottery
The Citadel falls to Mercer, 8-2

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. – The Citadel gave up a pair of three-run homers to Mercer in the Southern Conference opener, falling 8-2 to the Bears Friday night inside OrthoGeorgia Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 8, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (17-11, 0-1), Mercer (25-5, 1-0)

Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)

Series: Mercer leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Bears got on the board in the second inning as William Mapes hit a solo homer to left field.
  • The Citadel got a run back in the third inning as Ben Hutchins singled and hustled around to score on a Crosby Jones double to right center.
  • The Bulldogs pulled within a run in the fourth as they got a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.
  • Mercer extended the lead in the bottom of the inning as they scored four runs, including a three-run homer from Colby Thomas.
  • The Bears added an insurance run in the seventh on a solo homer from Bill Knight.

Inside the Box Score

  • Crosby Jones led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI double.
  • The Bulldogs also got bade hits from Dylan Costa, Tilo Skole, Ben Hutchins and Wesley Lane.
  • Cameron Reeves (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs and striking out seven over 6.0 innings.
  • Tyler Dunn retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning.
  • Josh Harlow (5-1) picked up the win after giving up two runs on five hits and nine strikeouts over 7.0 innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

