The Citadel falls to Mercer, 8-2
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. – The Citadel gave up a pair of three-run homers to Mercer in the Southern Conference opener, falling 8-2 to the Bears Friday night inside OrthoGeorgia Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 8, The Citadel 2
Records: The Citadel (17-11, 0-1), Mercer (25-5, 1-0)
Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)
Series: Mercer leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Bears got on the board in the second inning as William Mapes hit a solo homer to left field.
- The Citadel got a run back in the third inning as Ben Hutchins singled and hustled around to score on a Crosby Jones double to right center.
- The Bulldogs pulled within a run in the fourth as they got a fielder’s choice off the bat of Ryan McCarthy.
- Mercer extended the lead in the bottom of the inning as they scored four runs, including a three-run homer from Colby Thomas.
- The Bears added an insurance run in the seventh on a solo homer from Bill Knight.
Inside the Box Score
- Crosby Jones led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI double.
- The Bulldogs also got bade hits from Dylan Costa, Tilo Skole, Ben Hutchins and Wesley Lane.
- Cameron Reeves (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs and striking out seven over 6.0 innings.
- Tyler Dunn retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning.
- Josh Harlow (5-1) picked up the win after giving up two runs on five hits and nine strikeouts over 7.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.
