Clinic in Charleston works to bring COVID vaccines to people in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free covid-19 vaccination clinic was held in Charleston with the goal of bringing easy access to vaccines to people who need them on Saturday.

The event, hosted by South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, was held at the Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing facility for low-income seniors.

Their goal was to get residents along with the community to come out to keep vaccination levels up.

Some tenants don’t have transportation or a way of traveling to get vaccines, so this helped make it easier for them to receive their shots.

With pandemic fatigue and more of a return to normalcy, Charleston County Housing Authority CEO Franklin Scott says it’s crucial that they continue doing work to keep people safe.

“There’s a hidden population of people that when they do get ill, they don’t necessarily get noticed,” Scott says. “That’s the challenge that we’re facing, not necessarily in this building but in the community.”

“What we wanted to do was make it very convenient for our tenants, and we wanted to bring the help to them, not ask them to travel to the help,” Charleston County Housing Authority Board Chairman Sandino Moses says.

In addition to vaccines, organizations were on hand to give people information about rental assistance and free food for those in need.

