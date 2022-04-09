SC Lottery
CofC beats James Madison, 6-3 in series opener

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Ty Good, Reed Parris and William Privette held James Madison to three runs on four hits and the offense put up back-to-back crooked numbers in the third and fourth frames as College of Charleston opened a pivotal weekend series with a 6-3 win over the Dukes on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 6, James Madison 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (17-12, 5-2 CAA), James Madison (17-12, 4-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars opened the scoring with three runs in the third on a two-run single by JT Marr and an RBI groundout from Preston Hall.
  • James Madison answered in the top of the fourth cutting the margin to 3-2 on a two-run homer off the bat of Fenwick Trimble.
  • Charleston countered with a second consecutive three-run frame in the home half to extend the margin to 6-2. Sam Cochrane plated Joseph Mershon with a sac fly after Mershon and Tyler Sorrentino recorded back-to-back RBI singles.
  • Parris and Privette shut the door combining for six strikeouts in three shutout innings.

KEY COUGARS

  • Sorrentino and Mershon each finished the night 2-for-4 with Mershon scoring twice.
  • Marr collected his 23rd and 24th RBI of the season with his base knock in the third.
  • Good collected his team-high fourth win of the season with six strong innings of work.
  • Parris fanned three in one and two-thirds innings out of the ‘pen.
  • Privette earned his sixth save of the campaign striking out three of the five batters he faced to close out the win.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With the win, Charleston stays tied for first in the CAA standings alongside William & Mary.
  • Marr has now reached base in 27 of the first 29 games this season.
  • Privette moves into a tie for first in the CAA with his sixth save of the campaign.
  • The Cougars did not allow a single James Madison baserunner to reach scoring position.
  • Charleston converted four of five opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Dukes will meet in game two of the weekend series at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be Youth Day as well as Bark at the Park at Patriots Point. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game. A signed waiver and proof of vaccinations (rabies, DHHP, and Bordetella) is required. The waiver can be found here. The Smokin’ Gringos (https://www.smokingringosbbq.com) Food Truck will be on site as well from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm located down the third base line.

