CofC beats James Madison, 6-3 in series opener

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Ty Good, Reed Parris and William Privette held James Madison to three runs on four hits and the offense put up back-to-back crooked numbers in the third and fourth frames as College of Charleston opened a pivotal weekend series with a 6-3 win over the Dukes on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 6, James Madison 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (17-12, 5-2 CAA), James Madison (17-12, 4-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the scoring with three runs in the third on a two-run single by JT Marr and an RBI groundout from Preston Hall.

James Madison answered in the top of the fourth cutting the margin to 3-2 on a two-run homer off the bat of Fenwick Trimble.

Charleston countered with a second consecutive three-run frame in the home half to extend the margin to 6-2. Sam Cochrane plated Joseph Mershon with a sac fly after Mershon and Tyler Sorrentino recorded back-to-back RBI singles.

Parris and Privette shut the door combining for six strikeouts in three shutout innings.

KEY COUGARS

Sorrentino and Mershon each finished the night 2-for-4 with Mershon scoring twice.

Marr collected his 23rd and 24th RBI of the season with his base knock in the third.

Good collected his team-high fourth win of the season with six strong innings of work.

Parris fanned three in one and two-thirds innings out of the ‘pen.

Privette earned his sixth save of the campaign striking out three of the five batters he faced to close out the win.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

With the win, Charleston stays tied for first in the CAA standings alongside William & Mary.

Marr has now reached base in 27 of the first 29 games this season.

Privette moves into a tie for first in the CAA with his sixth save of the campaign.

The Cougars did not allow a single James Madison baserunner to reach scoring position.

Charleston converted four of five opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Dukes will meet in game two of the weekend series at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be Youth Day as well as Bark at the Park at Patriots Point. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game. A signed waiver and proof of vaccinations (rabies, DHHP, and Bordetella) is required. The waiver can be found here. The Smokin’ Gringos (https://www.smokingringosbbq.com) Food Truck will be on site as well from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm located down the third base line.

